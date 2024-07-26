Slightly less active for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active afternoon and evening, it will likely delay storm development until we work through the rest of the cloud cover.

Best chance for initial focus will be eastern areas, with Tucson possibly seeing some outflow storms later today.

The Tucson airport saw a record daily rainfall total of 1.83" (old record: 1.50")

Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected through the weekend and into next week with the main threats being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

