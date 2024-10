TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies prevail with highs dropping 4-5° today, albeit still 7-10° above normal.

Temps return to record, or near-record, levels again Thursday through the weekend.

Tucson will make a run for 105 degrees again Friday and possibly Sunday.

Expect dry conditions with the exception of today where there is a slight chance for storms in the White Mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

