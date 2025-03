TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After hitting a record-breaking 96° yesterday, we'll see a 2-6° drop in highs today. That's still 9-13° above normal.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak system to our south pushes into New Mexico, but limited moisture elsewhere.

After Thursday temperatures cool down to 4-8 degrees above normal. Winds will also be breezy Friday and

Saturday afternoons.

Meteorologist April Madison

