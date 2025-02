TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and unseasonably warm, although most of southeast Arizona should stay below records today.

Highs will stay 6-12° above normal into the weekend.

These unseasonably warm temperatures will gradually trend downward with temperatures reaching near

normal by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS