Signs of monsoon

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the week, mainly south and east of Tucson
Modest rain chances throughout the week
Signs of monsoon moisture creeping in
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy today with increasing moisture, mainly to our south and east.

Tucson will see a very modest 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm through the day, with the best rain and thunderstorm chances across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Additional shower and thunderstorm chances are possible each afternoon through this week mainly closer to the New Mexico border.

Meteorologist April Madison

