Signs of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy today with increasing moisture, mainly to our south and east.

Tucson will see a very modest 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm through the day, with the best rain and thunderstorm chances across Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Additional shower and thunderstorm chances are possible each afternoon through this week mainly closer to the New Mexico border.

Meteorologist April Madison

