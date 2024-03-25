Showers mostly clearing but staying breezy and cool

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see some lingering morning showers which will taper off through the afternoon.

Highs will stay roughly 12-16° below average through Tuesday, with a few wrap-around showers possible again Tuesday afternoon.

After a warming trend with dry weather late this week, another weather system should

arrive late this next weekend or early the following week.

Cooler temperatures, chances for showers and mountain snow, and increased winds will likely accompany this system.

