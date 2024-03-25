Watch Now
Showers mostly clearing but staying breezy and cool

Isolated showers, off and on, through Tuesday. Mainly north and east of Tucson
Isolated showers possible through Tuesday
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 08:22:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see some lingering morning showers which will taper off through the afternoon.

Highs will stay roughly 12-16° below average through Tuesday, with a few wrap-around showers possible again Tuesday afternoon.

After a warming trend with dry weather late this week, another weather system should 
arrive late this next weekend or early the following week.

Cooler temperatures, chances for showers and mountain snow, and increased winds will likely accompany this system.

Meteorologist April Madison

