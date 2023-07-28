Showers and storms increase over the weekend into early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a similar pattern today, with isolated to scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening, but staying hot.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect across portions of the region through this

evening.

An increase in moisture this weekend into early next week should result in cooler

afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist April Madison

