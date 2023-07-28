Watch Now
Showers and storms increase over the weekend into early next week

Excessive heat and isolated storms today
Less heat and increasing storm chances through early next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a similar pattern today, with isolated to scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening, but staying hot.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect across portions of the region through this
evening. 

An increase in moisture this weekend into early next week should result in cooler
afternoon temperatures and more numerous and wetter showers and thunderstorms. 

Meteorologist April Madison

