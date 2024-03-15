Showers and isolated thunderstorms today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely start this morning, and continue off and on through this evening.

Windy, with winds becoming south southwest 15 to 25 mph, and gusting 30-40 mph in the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to the Catalina and Pinaleno mountains, above 7,500 feet.

Today will be the best chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers, although a

chance will continue to exist this weekend.

Temperatures will be on the cool side for mid- March through this weekend before warming up next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

