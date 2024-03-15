Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Showers and isolated thunderstorms today

Windy, rain, thunderstorms, and mountain snow
Strong winds, rain, and mountain snow
Posted at 5:24 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 09:25:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely start this morning, and continue off and on through this evening.

Windy, with winds becoming south southwest 15 to 25 mph, and gusting 30-40 mph in the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to the Catalina and Pinaleno mountains, above 7,500 feet.

Today will be the best chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers, although a
chance will continue to exist this weekend.

Temperatures will be on the cool side for mid- March through this weekend before warming up next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018