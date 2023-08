TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Although the increasing moisture from Hurricane Hilary will stay mostly west and south of Tucson, we will still see an increase in showers and storms today into the weekend.

A Flood Watch is in effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening south and west of Tucson.

Otherwise, cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected

late this weekend into next week.

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS