Shaping up to be an active monsoon day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is bringing a chance for severe thunderstorms, mainly after 2 PM, and possibly lasting through late tonight from Tucson west.

A disturbance aloft will result in an active monsoon pattern for Tuesday with numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially from Tucson westward.

Otherwise, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through this week, with potential for heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures cool to near normal levels today through Thursday, then warm up to above normal levels Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

