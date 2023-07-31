Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Shaping up to be an active day

Scattered showers and storms today, less active the rest of the week
Scattered storms today, less active the rest of the week
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 09:24:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is looking to be very active with showers and storms possible between 11 and 2, then increasing through the afternoon and evening.

The only thing that might inhibit or delay storm development are the morning showers and cloud cover.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms area wide this afternoon and evening. 
Some will be strong to severe and capable of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. 

Temperatures cool to near normal today through Wednesday. Rain chances dwindle after
Tuesday as drier air moves in. Hotter temperatures return by the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018