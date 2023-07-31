Shaping up to be an active day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is looking to be very active with showers and storms possible between 11 and 2, then increasing through the afternoon and evening.

The only thing that might inhibit or delay storm development are the morning showers and cloud cover.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms area wide this afternoon and evening.

Some will be strong to severe and capable of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Temperatures cool to near normal today through Wednesday. Rain chances dwindle after

Tuesday as drier air moves in. Hotter temperatures return by the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

