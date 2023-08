TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually clear, then increasing again today and tonight, along with a 50 to 60% chance for thunderstorms.

Strong outflow winds will be a concern with any approaching storms, along with localized flooding.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 3 to 7 PM this evening.

High temperatures near normal today before decreasing 5 to 10 degrees below normal

Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

