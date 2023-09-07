Watch Now
September heat wave

Excessive heat warnings for the weekend
Posted at 5:13 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 08:13:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs soared to 106° in Tucson yesterday, and record or near-record for many areas.

This heat wave will gain even more over the weekend, with highs once again climbing to record levels.

The Excessive Heat Watch is now a Warning from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Sunday.

There is a very slight chance for isolated storms today, mainly along the international
border and AZ/NM border today and Friday. 

Better storm chances return next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

