September heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs soared to 106° in Tucson yesterday, and record or near-record for many areas.

This heat wave will gain even more over the weekend, with highs once again climbing to record levels.

The Excessive Heat Watch is now a Warning from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Sunday.

There is a very slight chance for isolated storms today, mainly along the international

border and AZ/NM border today and Friday.

Better storm chances return next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

