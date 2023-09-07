September heat wave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs soared to 106° in Tucson yesterday, and record or near-record for many areas.
This heat wave will gain even more over the weekend, with highs once again climbing to record levels.
The Excessive Heat Watch is now a Warning from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Sunday.
There is a very slight chance for isolated storms today, mainly along the international
border and AZ/NM border today and Friday.
Better storm chances return next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
