TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A trough will move across northern Arizona today, bringing a few degrees of cooling.

Highs will still be around seasonal norms, but slightly cooler than yesterday.

Warmer and dry the rest of the week, staying 4 to 6 degrees above average Thursday into

early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

