Scattered storms expected this afternoon across parts of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon and evening, mostly in areas to the east of Tucson and Nogales. While not everyone will see a storm, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely, especially in those areas. If you're out and about, keep an eye on the sky.

Some storms could bring strong, possibly severe wind gusts—particularly in the Gila River Valley. These winds may kick up dust, making for reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Flash flooding isn't likely today, but it's not completely off the table.

Looking ahead, moisture will continue moving into the region over the next few days, keeping daily chances for thunderstorms in the forecast. While widespread flooding isn’t expected right now, the combination of heat and increasing moisture means it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware all week.

