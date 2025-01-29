Scattered showers throughout the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with a few light showers moving into western Pima county. This will move from west to east today, bringing scattered rain and snow to southeast Arizona throughout the day and night.

Brief moderate to heavy downpours, thunder, hail, and wind gusts up to 40 mph is possible with these storms.

Expect up to 0.25" of rain, and 1-6" of snow above 4,000', with higher amounts possible at the highest peaks.

Temperatures will be below normal through Thursday, then rebound to well above normal this weekend into

early next week where near record highs are possible Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

