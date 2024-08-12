Scattered afternoon showers and storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Partly to mostly cloudy and a slight chance for sprinkles this Monday morning.

After the morning clouds clear, we can expect more scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across southeast Arizona.

Some storms will have the potential for heavy rain and isolated strong to severe wind gusts.

Additional thunderstorms are likely Tuesday, with lower chances Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will rise by mid-week, though remain within a few degrees of normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

