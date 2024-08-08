Scattered afternoon and possibly late evening thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Overnight showers and storms have left a lot of debris clouds this morning.

This will keep temps slightly cooler than normal for one more day.

Expect afternoon and evening storm development, and possibly more late night and overnight activity. Storms will have the potential for heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures slightly below normal today then warm up to above normal levels Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

