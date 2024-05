TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, with highs staying slightly above normal and afternoon breeziness through Saturday.

Winds will get a significant boost Sunday as a weather system passes by to our north.

Expect southwest winds to pick up between 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.

This will bring both blowing dust and fire concerns, and a slightly cooler start to the new week.

Meteorologist April Madison

