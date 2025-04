TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more below average day under sunny skies, and occasional afternoon breeziness.

A warming trend will bring the 90s back to Tucson by Thursday, with stronger winds returning for the weekend.

Expect fire weather concerns Saturday and Sunday, along with cooler temperatures Sunday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

