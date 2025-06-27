Rising temps will lead to increasing monsoon moisture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny today as highs gain another degree or two.

Afternoon and evening chances for showers and thunderstorms are possible today south and east of Tucson, mainly along the International border east of Nogales and closer to the New Mexico border.

Temperatures will be on the rise over the weekend, peaking on Monday with near 110° in Tucson.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is now in effect from 10 AM TO 8 PM Monday.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to increase next week with increasing precipitation chances, especially the second half of the week including around Independence Day.

Meteorologist April Madison

