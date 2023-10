TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with highs jumping 5-10° across the area.

Tucson will warm several degrees above average today, then nearing 100° Friday.

Gusty winds return Friday and Saturday which will bring cooler air and a modest return in moisture with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

