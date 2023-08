TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The story is similar to yesterday with the best chance for storms remaining south and east of Tucson and limited at best.

Highs will keep climbing due to this drying trend.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING goes into effect FRIDAY at 10 AM and goes through SUNDAY 8 PM.

We will see record, or near-record, highs over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

