TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy easterly winds today, 15-25 mph, as moisture from what was tropical storm Harold moves into eastern Arizona.

Tucson will see a 30% chance for storms this afternoon, increasing to 50% this evening.

Daily rounds of scattered showers and storms will diminish after today, but stick around through early next week. Cooler than normal today then above normal this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

