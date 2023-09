TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a few degrees of warming each day leading into what will likely be a record-breaking weekend.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening

A drying trend has shut down storm chances, with only a slow and weak moisture

increase the rest of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS