Record heat with a low-grade monsoon pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not much change in our weather pattern through Friday, with excessive heat and a low-grade Monsoon pattern.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended through 10 PM Saturday.

This weekend through the middle of next week storm chances expand to most of

southeast Arizona.

The main thunderstorm threats will be strong outflow winds, localized flooding and the

potential for blowing dust.

Meteorologist April Madison

