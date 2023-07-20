Watch Now
Record heat with a low-grade monsoon pattern

Excessive heat extended through Saturday
Excessive heat, with better storm chances over the weekend
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:56:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not much change in our weather pattern through Friday, with excessive heat and a low-grade Monsoon pattern.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended through 10 PM Saturday.

This weekend through the middle of next week storm chances expand to most of
southeast Arizona.

The main thunderstorm threats will be strong outflow winds, localized flooding and the
potential for blowing dust.

Meteorologist April Madison

