Record heat will soon give way to cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure has brought record heat to southern Arizona and that trend will carry into Tuesday.

The heat won't last long as an area of low pressure moves closer to bring windy, cooler conditions to the region for the middle of the week.

Our biggest concern will be elevated wildfire conditions for Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will cool back into the 70s by Friday.

This weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Don't forget to drink some extra water the next couple of days!

Cochise County Forecast

