Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Record heat will soon give way to cooler temperatures

Elevated wildfire conditions return to southern Arizona
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 21:25:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure has brought record heat to southern Arizona and that trend will carry into Tuesday.

The heat won't last long as an area of low pressure moves closer to bring windy, cooler conditions to the region for the middle of the week.

Our biggest concern will be elevated wildfire conditions for Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will cool back into the 70s by Friday.

This weekend is looking nice with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Don't forget to drink some extra water the next couple of days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018