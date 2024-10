TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler, but still well above average today.

Highs will climb to, or near, 100° in Tucson over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days.

Strong winds, and a significant cool down is likely to arrive next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

