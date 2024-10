TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Locations across southern Arizona will see record, or near-record heat through the weekend, and possibly Monday.

Breezy winds will also move in Monday, dropping temps 20-25 degrees by Tuesday.

Highs should stay near normal through the second half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

