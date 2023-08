TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson hit a record 109° yesterday and will likely do the same today, and near-record Wednesday.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been extended through Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, our high pressure moves further east bringing better storm chances through Saturday, along with much cooler temps.

Meteorologist April Madison

