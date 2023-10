TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today as highs soar to the 100s again.

We beat the 102-year-old record yesterday and will break another one today with more triple-digit heat.

A significant pattern change is coming, with a chance for rain, cooler air, and gusty winds next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

