TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very chilly start to the day, highs will begin rapidly warming today through early next week.

Expect seasonably warm highs today, then soaring to near-record Sunday through Tuesday.

Tucson will warm to the mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures cool mid to late next week, but will still remain above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

