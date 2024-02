TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The bulk of heavier precipitation will move through this morning, then linger off and on through tonight.

The system will clear to the east by early Saturday. Expect breezy conditions, and much cooler temps for the weekend.

We'll see warmer temps again next week, then stormy weather is again expected the

middle to the end of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS