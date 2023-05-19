Watch Now
Rain records broken, and we may get a little more

Scattered storms today, drying for the weekend
Posted at 4:53 AM, May 19, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our overall drying trend will start today, however there is so much moisture in place, we will likely see a few more storms this afternoon.

Tucson International Airport broke a daily record with 0.48" of rain, mainly overnight, as well as the Douglas airport, with 0.27" of rain.

Moisture will start to move out today and through the weekend which will reduce chances
of showers and thunderstorms.

Dry conditions is expected to return next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

