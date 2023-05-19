Rain records broken, and we may get a little more

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our overall drying trend will start today, however there is so much moisture in place, we will likely see a few more storms this afternoon.

Tucson International Airport broke a daily record with 0.48" of rain, mainly overnight, as well as the Douglas airport, with 0.27" of rain.

Moisture will start to move out today and through the weekend which will reduce chances

of showers and thunderstorms.

Dry conditions is expected to return next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

