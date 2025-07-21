Rain chances continue early this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a fairly quiet weekend, storm activity is expected to pick up this afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We’re looking at chances of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, with conditions expected to dry out across much of southeast Arizona heading into the weekend. Temperatures will stay a bit below normal early in the week, but things will start heating up again by next weekend.

We could see some gusty winds today as well. There’s a 30% to 70% chance of more than an inch of rain across eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties, and about a 10% chance of over 3 inches in parts of eastern Santa Cruz and southwestern Cochise counties.

Tucson has an expected high today of 95 degrees, and the average high for today is 100 degrees.

