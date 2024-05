TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern won't change much over the next several days.

Highs will hover around 90° in Tucson with breezy winds, off and on, in the afternoons.

Stronger winds are expected for areas east of Tucson, possibly flirting with critical fire dangers.

Daily high temperatures will be near normal, or a few degrees above, through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

