Powerful wind gusts today, continue through Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong, potentially damaging winds are sweeping across southeastern Arizona today, Friday, and gusty conditions are expected to continue into Saturday. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning remain in effect, with wind gusts reaching 55 to 75 mph in some areas early Friday morning. The strongest winds are expected later this morning, so use caution if you’re heading outside and secure any loose items around your home. Temperatures will also stay below normal through the weekend.

Looking ahead, rain chances return Sunday as a storm system moves into Arizona, bringing the possibility of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Those chances will continue into early next week, with daily chances of rain ranging from 20% to 50% Tuesday and beyond. Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to stick around for much of the next week.

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