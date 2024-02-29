Watch Now
Patchy morning fog and drying out

Dry and warmer to end the week
Drying out then warming up
Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 07:46:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and clouds have mostly cleared and will continue to move east today.

Expect some morning fog on your ride this morning, then sunny skies with highs slightly below average.

Dry conditions continue through Saturday with a warming trend expected into the
weekend.

A weather system will move through the Great Basin over the weekend resulting in breezy 
conditions across the area Saturday and Sunday and temperatures cooling to near normal for the start of the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Thursday weather

