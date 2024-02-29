Patchy morning fog and drying out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers and clouds have mostly cleared and will continue to move east today.

Expect some morning fog on your ride this morning, then sunny skies with highs slightly below average.

Dry conditions continue through Saturday with a warming trend expected into the

weekend.

A weather system will move through the Great Basin over the weekend resulting in breezy

conditions across the area Saturday and Sunday and temperatures cooling to near normal for the start of the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

