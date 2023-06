TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will look a lot like yesterday with a few clouds passing through, maybe a little build up in isolated locations, and breezy winds.

We will stay mostly dry, with typical June heat for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will ramp up into next week, possibly exceeding 110° in Tucson.

Periods of breezy to windy conditions through Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

