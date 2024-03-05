Watch Now
Partly cloudy and warmer today

Rain chances and cooler air to end the work week
Posted at 5:12 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 07:12:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, as highs climb to a few degrees above seasonal norms.

We'll have similar temps Wednesday accompanied by increasing clouds and breeziness ahead of our next weather system.

That weather system will bring a few showers to the area Thursday and Friday while also
dropping the afternoon temperatures 6-11 degrees below normal.

Then temperatures warm this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

