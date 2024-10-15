Our historic record-breaking heat comes to an end

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and 2-4° of cooling as a weather system moves through northern Arizona today.

Not much change Wednesday, then another system will drop temps another 2-4° on Thursday.

More significant cooling will occur late in the week and into the weekend as a weather system pushes through

the region.

This system will also result in increased winds and a chance for valley rain and high elevation mountain snow

Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

