Our historic record-breaking heat comes to an end

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and 2-4° of cooling as a weather system moves through northern Arizona today.
Not much change Wednesday, then another system will drop temps another 2-4° on Thursday.
More significant cooling will occur late in the week and into the weekend as a weather system pushes through
the region.
This system will also result in increased winds and a chance for valley rain and high elevation mountain snow
Friday into Saturday.
Meteorologist April Madison
