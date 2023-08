TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will be slightly cooler today, but still near-record levels.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 PM this evening.

We'll see another day of isolated storm chances, then a much greater chance for storms Thursday through Saturday.

Highs will drop to near normal Thursday, then well below it Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

