One more day of normal highs and slight thunderstorm chances

Highs climbing over the weekend
Seasonal highs for one more day, then nearing 100° in Tucson
Posted at 6:51 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 09:52:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Any convection left from the weak overnight storms is trending downward and continuing to clear.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with enough lingering moisture to bring on more possible dry thunderstorms, similar to yesterday. Lightning, gusty winds, and minimal rain.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms persist in the White Mountains on Friday with dry conditions elsewhere.

Dry conditions return area wide Saturday into next week. High temperatures will be right around normal today, with highs warming to several degrees above normal Friday into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

