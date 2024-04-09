One more day below average, then a rapid warm up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and slightly warmer today, albeit still 5-8° below average.
Highs will climb the second half of the week, with Tucson likely seeing it's first 90° day by Thursday.
A weak weather system aloft will result in a slight chance of very light showers for portions
Southeast Arizona today.
This will allow temperatures to remain below normal for one more day before a strong
warming trend is expected for the second half of this week.
Meteorologist April Madison
