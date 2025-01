TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds clearing to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures similar, or a few degrees warmer, than yesterday.

Highs will gradually warm through Friday, jumping 12-18° above normal.

Many areas will see near-record heat on Friday, before another weather system brings breezy winds and cooler air for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

