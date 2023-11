TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with highs staying 4-6° below normal.

Temps will gradually trend upward through the weekend, but wind will move in with an approaching system.

Morning lows in the 30s and 40s are expected through this weekend.

Dry into early next week with the exception of a chance of showers along the immediate

Arizona and New Mexico border this morning.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS