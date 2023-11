TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We tied the record yesterday at 94° in Tucson and we will come close again today, albeit a few degrees cooler.

A cool down arrives Wednesday through the remainder of the work week.

Breezy afternoon winds can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a system passes to our north.

Meteorologist April Madison

