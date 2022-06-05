Near record heat on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy your weekend with temperatures hitting around normal. That means cooler mornings and evenings with near 100 degree highs in Tucson.

The heat rises this week with near record temperatures by the end of the week. Temperatures will be near 110 degrees for the first time this year.

Not much relief is expected with overnight lows will be in the mid to upper-70s.

Moisture looks to sneak into parts of the area for slight thunderstorm chances near the international border and in the mountains.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

