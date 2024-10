TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and unseasonably warm temperatures will persist into early next week.

Tucson will range from 102 to 105 today through Monday or Tuesday, as several areas across the southeast will be flirting with or breaking records.

There is a system that should take the edge off the heat streak by the middle or latter half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

