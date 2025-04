TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will bring mostly sunny with highs 5-7° warmer than Monday.

This warming trend will continue into Saturday, peaking on Friday where Tucson will flirt with its first 100° of 2025.

Several areas will see record, or near-record highs Thursday through Saturday.

